Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shot fired in Upper Hunter police helicopter pursuit through Scone and Muswellbrook

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:20am, first published June 22 2022 - 10:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shot fired, car rammed in Upper Hunter police helicopter pursuit

TWO firearms have been seized as police charged three people over alleged Hunter Valley gun thefts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.