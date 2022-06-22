A MAN will face court next month after a Cessnock Road crash that left a pedestrian dead.
Authorities were called to the area about 6.30am on Tuesday after reports a man was hit by a truck.
Advertisement
The truck's driver, a 47-year-old man, stopped immediately to render assistance.
Police said the pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, died at the scene.
The truck driver escaped injury. He was taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.
IN THE NEWS:
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers, as well as specialist members of the Crash Investigation Unit, established a crime scene.
Following their inquiries police arrested the truck driver.
He was taken to Maitland plice station and charged with both dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
The man received conditional bail.
He will face Maitland Local Court on July 27.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.