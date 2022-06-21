Two men arrested at Hamilton South after Merewether break-in

TWO men have been arrested after allegedly entering a Merewether property in the early hours of Tuesday.
It is alleged they were caught on CCTV, which police viewed after several reports of people trying to open cars in the area.
Officers arrested the two men about 3.40am in Hamilton South.
Both men were taken to Newcastle police station to be charged.
Police said both men were on strict curfew bail for similar offences.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
