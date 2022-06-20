Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

NSW budget stamp duty changes: how Perrottet government changes may help first home buyers

By Jack Gramenz
Updated June 20 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 11:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How the NSW budget will change stamp duty for first home buyers

A key reform in the NSW budget will allow first homebuyers to avoid paying stamp duty upfront if they choose to pay an annual tax instead.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.