Newcastle Herald
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Investigations and Features

Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle under fire for letter about clerical abuse

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated June 22 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoffrey and Audrey Nash. Picture: Simone De Peak

THE Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle has come under fire for writing a letter to its employees addressing clerical abuse, while also maintaining its silence towards the survivors of recently deceased paedophile priest Vincent Ryan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Investigations and Features
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.