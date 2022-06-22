Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle under fire for letter about clerical abuse

THE Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle has come under fire for writing a letter to its employees addressing clerical abuse, while also maintaining its silence towards the survivors of recently deceased paedophile priest Vincent Ryan.
Diocesan Administrator Father Greg Barker wrote in the "pastoral letter to the people of the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle" dated June 21 that "our remorse and sorrow at the abuse we as a church failed to respond to adequately and appropriately and perpetrated at the hands of church men, both clerical and lay, is genuine".
"I continue to be saddened and regret deeply what has happened to so many innocent young people and their families," Father Barker wrote.
"I reaffirm the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle's commitment to the protection of minors and vulnerable persons not only within our church but also to the wider community.
"Whilst much has been done including educational formation in this space there is still much work to be achieved.
"Of late much has been written about our failings as a church and by those in leadership to abuse, and the victims of abuse.
"Bishop Bill Wright was a tireless crusader in the prevention of abuse in our church and we have processes in place now due largely to his leadership.
"They are good processes and we commit as a church to adhering to them."
The letter does not mention Ryan by name, but appears to be the first time the diocese has widely addressed clerical abuse since his April 13 death.
The Newcastle Herald reported on May 30 Ryan had died and survivors were concerned as to why the diocese had not told them - or the public - about his death, or contacted them to offer support.
The diocese has declined after May 30 to answer the Herald's questions about Ryan.
Geoffrey Nash, whose brother Andrew died by suicide aged 13 after suspected abuse, described the letter as "unreal" and similar to others the diocese had sent in the past.
"They would tell the public, the media, one thing, but then there would be letters like that go around to all the people who work for them, for the people on parish councils and that, the true believers," he said.
"For victims of Ryan, for mums and dads, brothers and sisters, wives and children of dead Ryan victims, you get nothing.
"So even though they have paperwork where they paid you compensation or they knew you were a witness in the trials, you don't get one letter, you don't get anything, but the true faithful get a page and a half of propaganda."
He said the letter provided insight into the diocese.
"There's no mention of Ryan, or the survivors or any plans to look after them or reach out to them or do anything," he said.
Mr Nash's mother Audrey said she didn't believe the late Bishop Wright was a tireless crusader.
"I went to Bishop Wright twice for help and I didn't get any," she said.
"The first time he mucked me around for about four months and the second time I went down for help after Revelations was showing and a priest said something that I objected to in that about my dead son... I thought it would take about two days to fix it up but eight months later we still didn't have a result. I've never been looked after or got any help at all."
Mr Nash questioned the letter saying that the establishment of the Office of Safeguarding and Zimmerman Service was "testament to this diocese' commitment to the prevention of abuse and our ongoing desire to support those who have been affected".
As previously reported, Zimmerman Service manager Magda Mycak wasn't told about Ryan's death for more than six weeks and the service has not directly contacted his victims.
Mr Nash said the letter's "commitment to be a voice for those who experience any form of abuse" - including physical, psychological and financial - was a "misdirect".
Father Barker said he'd "like to be able to make a commitment that all forms of abuse will be eradicated from our society and certainly our church, but I can't".
"It is an insidious evil that permeates many parts of society here and abroad," he said.
"What I can make is a continuing commitment to hear, listen and see the signs of abuse, to be informed and educated in those signs and to know how to respond appropriately and with courage, to ensure that those who are at risk are heard and as importantly protected."
A diocese spokeswoman said the letter acknowledged "that abuse may take many forms and reminds our employees to be both informed about the signs of abuse as well as vigilant and a voice for those experiencing any form of abuse".
"On occasion, the Diocesan Administrator, in the absence of a Bishop, may choose to take the opportunity to remind employees of the diocese of their role, not only their professional role, but also their role in society to support those more vulnerable and to respond appropriately," she said.
"The Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle has, continues to, and will always acknowledge both the terrible levels of historic child sexual abuse that occurred within the Diocese and the failures of some of its past leaders to protect children from that abuse.
"The diocese understands that the pain and damage caused is current each day for some survivors and their families.
"The pastoral letter was provided to employees to reaffirm and reinforce our continued commitment to safeguarding and to ensure our employees are aware of the many initiatives and processes in place across the diocese to prevent abuse in our church, and beyond."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
