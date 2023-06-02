Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Exclusive

Nambucca Valley Parish Father Shelwin Fernandez stood down over 'financial discrepancies'

Gabriel Fowler
Madeline Link
By Gabriel Fowler, and Madeline Link
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father Shelwin Fernandez has been stood down from Nambucca Valley Parish. Picture by Stephen Katte
Father Shelwin Fernandez has been stood down from Nambucca Valley Parish. Picture by Stephen Katte

A SMALL town parish has been left in "shock and disbelief" after it was revealed the head of their church had been stood down for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from its bank accounts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.