Queensland rookie Reece Walsh throws down the gauntlet to Kalyn Ponga

KALYN Ponga faces one hell of a battle to win back his Queensland State of Origin jersey.
It would be ridiculous to say Ponga, at 25, has played his last Origin game, given that injury, concussion or suspension could change the landscape in a split-second.
But Reece Walsh's outstanding debut for the Maroons in their series-opening 26-18 triumph against NSW in Adelaide on Wednesday night would suggest he's going nowhere any time soon.
Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Queensland coach Billy Slater will retain Walsh for Origin II at Suncorp Stadium on June 21. And unless Walsh produces an absolute stinker on home turf, it's hard to imagine he won't be there for the third and final game in the series, at Accor Stadium on July 12.
If Queensland win the title - especially if they manage to do so with a clean sweep - then 20-year-old Walsh could potentially emerge as a mainstay in a new Maroons dynasty.
Walsh was a brave, and somewhat surprising, choice by Slater, who was expected to stick with Ponga, on the strength of what he had delivered in his seven Origin appearances, in particular his man-of-the-match display in last year's deciding game.
But instead Slater, who should know a thing or too about the fullback role, opted for Walsh.
The young tyro, who has taken his game to new levels since joining Brisbane from the Warriors at the end of last season, validated his selection with an energetic first-up display.
While he was contained to 81 attacking metres, Walsh produced a try assist for Broncos teammate Selwyn Cobbo and generally looked right at home in rugby league's most daunting arena.
Theoretically he should only continue to improve as he matures and gains more experience at the game's highest level.
Potentially he could be a Queensland regular for at least a decade, providing he can avoid major injury misfortunes along the way.
Ponga, meanwhile, is entitled to feel disappointed about his omission, given Queensland's famous "pick and stick" reputation.
He's had a wretched run since his Origin III heroics last year, but most assumed his classy display in the recent win against Gold Coast would have been enough to ensure a Queensland spot. Instead Ponga finds himself on the outside, looking in, and how long it is before the Maroons next require his services is anyone's guess.
It's the sort of challenge that should bring out the best in both players, and Ponga is still more than capable of showing Walsh who's boss.
His hopes of a Queensland recall appear brighter, at least, than those of veteran teammate Dane Gagai.
Gagai, 32, was also a controversial omission after 22 Origins, five series wins and 12 tries for Queensland.
But two tries from his 21-year-old replacement, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, might well signal the end of Gagai's fairytale Origin career.
Ponga and Walsh, in contrast, appear destined to fight it out for many years to come.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.