Newcastle Rugby League officials have landed on a Saturday grand final for 2023 while all play-off fixtures will remain in the Hunter.
This year's decider will be played at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 2.
It marks a shift for Newcastle RL, traditionally opting for the season showpiece to be held on a Sunday afternoon.
Strong consideration was given to Saturday last year, however, a combination of wet weather rescheduling, Knights home games and Newcastle Hunter Rugby League community clashes meant the GF stayed on Sunday.
This year the last round of NRL has the Knights away to the Dragons on the same date (September 2), but playing the later night timeslot.
Details were confirmed by Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich on Wednesday.
The top-five finals system doesn't change, kicking off August 12-13, however, Devich says ground allocations maybe altered following consultation with Central Coast clubs.
"The way our finals series has worked in the past, if you make the top five you host a semi at some point, but I've spoken to both Wyong and The Entrance and if they make finals they are happy to play in Newcastle," Devich said.
Newcastle RL will also host a President's Cup match (September 16-17).
LADDER: Maitland, Cessnock 16; Wyong 14; Macquarie, Entrance, Souths 12; Wests, Central 7; Northern, Lakes 6; Kurri 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
