Newcastle Olympic down Valentine in Australia Cup

By Craig Kerry
May 31 2023 - 7:00am
Blake Green
Blake Green

A first-half double from Blake Green has helped Newcastle Olympic move past Valentine 2-1 in the Australia Cup on Wednesday night.

