Newcastle Olympic down Valentine in Australia Cup

A first-half double from Blake Green has helped Newcastle Olympic move past Valentine 2-1 in the Australia Cup on Wednesday night.
Olympic led 2-0 at halftime at Darling Street Oval after a strike from Green then a diving header close to the break.
Valentine got one back in the 75th minute with a finish from Nicholas Martinelli. The visitors were down to 10 men in the final minutes after a red card for a last-man foul.
Olympic now travel to play Northern Rivers club Alstonville on June 10 for a spot in the last four in Northern NSW. The final two from the region move into the national round of 32 draw.
** The next generation of the Wells family is carving out its own place in football - here and abroad.
While Broadmeadow's Bailey Wells has quickly become one of the best young players in the NNSW NPL, his cousin Finnley Wells is on the rise in Germany.
Finnley, 14, moved to Germany in October last year and has just re-signed with the academy of Darmstadt SV 98, who have been promoted to Bundesliga 1.
The son of former Newcastle Breaker Scott Wells, Finnley has signed for their under-15 side, who will play the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
"I hope this inspires others to dream big," Scott said. "Finnley will be carrying Newcastle's footballing spirit during the German top league and he would love to return to showcase his skills at the Newcastle Jets."
Bailey's father, Ross, who is Scott's brother, was also a prominent player in Newcastle and was part of Adamstown's 1992 NSWSL side.
** Magic's Archie Brideson may have set a club record after debuting in first grade at just 14. Brideson came off the bench in the 75th minute of the 5-0 rout of New Lambton last Wednesday night.
"He's probably the youngest to make his debut for the club," coach John Bennis said. "I don't feel he's going to be a major part for us this year but there is potential with him, so it was nice to give him a debut at that age."
** There were some late positives for battling Lake Macquarie in the 5-2 loss to Olympic on Saturday.
Shukurani Sunzu scored in his top-grade debut for the club, while veteran Jason Cowburn, another roster addition in the window, was involved in both goals.
