A SENIOR constable accused of domestic violence offences will face court on the Central Coast on Tuesday.
Police confirmed an investigation was underway after reports of a domestic violence assault at a Central Coast home about 1pm on Monday.
Tuggerah Lakes police command officers arrested a 27-year-old man following inquiries, taking him to Wyong police station about 7pm.
"The senior constable, who is attached to a command in the North West Metropolitan Region, was charged with three counts of common assault, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic)," NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
The 27-year-old was refused bail to face Wyong Local Court.
NSW Police said his employment status is under review.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
