LACHY Miller was one of the form players of the NRL a month ago.
On Saturday, Miller will play NSW Cup for the Knights against Parramatta to help prepare the livewire for a utility role.
The NRL team has the bye.
Miller made a spectacular start to the NRL season at fullback, but a dip in form resulted in the former Australian rugby sevens player being benched for the visit by Manly last Sunday.
Tyson Gamble started at five-eighth and Kalyn Ponga returned to fullback and out of the front line in defence, where he has suffered a series of head knocks.
The switch paid dividends, with Gamble and Ponga helping orchestrate a 28-18 win over the Sea Eagles.
Ponga ignited the Knights attack on the left edge.
Gamble provided starch in defence, making 19 tackles. He also set up a try and forced a drop-out with a grubber kick.
However, Miller, who was selected in the utility role, didn't take the field.
Coach Adam O'Brien said uncertainty about Miller's defensive capabilities was behind the decision to leave him on the bench.
"I don't have any evidence of him [Miller] defending through the middle," O'Brien said.
"The game was never completely comfortable until Dom Young went the length of the field [in the 75th minute to extend the Knights' lead to 28-18].
"[Hooker] Phoenix Crossland was doing a really good job. He was connected to how the game was. If you are constantly putting new guys out there who haven't got a good feel for the game and what has happened, sometimes that can work against you."
The Knights' next NRL game is away to the Broncos on June 10
Miller, Jack Hetherington, who only played 14 minutes against Manly, Jack Johns and Kurt Mann are expected to be named in reserve grade on Tuesday for the battle against the Eels in Cessnock.
O'Brien said there was "no doubt" about Miller "with the footy".
"We have a bye now and get a chance to work on it," O'Brien said. "I might be able to play him some time at nine, 13 and a little bit in the halves as well this week. He is open to all of that. I just need to get some evidence there."
Miller faces competition for the utility role from Mann, who has been out for a month with a torn oblique muscle.
Mann suffered the injury in the 43-12 surrender to Parramatta on April 28, where he started at hooker.
Lachy Fitzgibbon is awaiting results of scans after aggravating a calf injury against Manly but is unlikely to be fit to tackle the Broncos.
