Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga isn't sure if his off-season switch to the halves is over but admits his chances of a State of Origin recall for Queensland will hinge on him "playing a lot more footy".
Ponga was overlooked by the Maroons for Origin I in Adelaide on Wednesday due to his lack of football and recent spate of head knocks.
It is the first time since his 2018 Maroons debut he has missed out on playing in the interstate games for a reason other than injury.
The 25-year-old, who returned to fullback in Newcastle's 28-18 win over Manly on Sunday, said he spoke to Queensland coach Billy Slater last week and understood the call.
"We had a good conversation," Ponga said.
"I respect Billy's decision and I support Queensland.
"I'm excited to see the boys go on Wednesday ... I just want them to win."
Man of the match playing fullback in Origin III last year before his move to five-eighth at the Knights, Ponga said he was disappointed to be overlooked but didn't dwell on the decision.
"As soon as I knew what the decision was from Billy, I accepted and respected it and moved on," he said.
"I knew that I had a job to do this week for the Knights.
"Nothing I did out there was for Queensland, it was all for the Knights, and for myself as well.
"I want to play games. I need to play a lot more footy. Just be on the field and that's what I want to do."
After six games playing five-eighth, three impacted by head knocks, Ponga was back in the No.1 jersey against Manly as part of changes which allowed Tyson Gamble to return to the halves.
He was a little rusty, throwing an intercepted pass which led to a try and failing to kick a goal-line dropout 10 metres, but he had a hand in a try and was a threat when he got the ball in attacking field position.
Newcastle overall looked a more dangerous side than in recent weeks and Ponga said he felt freed up in attack.
"I used my eyes a lot more at the back ... being able to see both sides of the ruck," he said.
"I probably felt a little bit freer in that sense.
"And then having 'Jacko' [Jackson Hastings] and 'Punter' [Tyson Gamble] do their roles for me as well, allowed me to play."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien was pleased with Ponga's contributions in what was his first appearance in the position since round 19 last year.
"I thought he was dangerous every time he got the ball," O'Brien said.
"He attacked like a six, he just didn't have to make as many tackles this week."
Ponga is likely to remain at the back in the short term but both player and coach said they weren't 100 per cent certain if his time in the halves was over.
"I'm not too sure," Ponga said.
"We'll have a chat and whatever decision is best for the team ... I'll play in any position."
There were collective concerns early in the game when Ponga took two heavy hits in the space of a few minutes, including a knee to the head from Manly fullback Kaeo Weekes, but neither required a head-injury assessment.
Ponga was adamant the officials got it right.
"I did cop a couple of hits, but they were fine," he said.
"I've already said it a couple of times now, I've had enough [concussions] and I wouldn't stay on the field knowing I wasn't right.
"They were just hits, I didn't feel concussed or anything like that."
Newcastle's victory lifted them into 12th position on the ladder ahead of a bye this week.
They face the Broncos in Brisbane on Saturday week.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
