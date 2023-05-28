Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga disappointed but understanding of Queensland State of Origin omission

MM
By Max McKinney
May 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga isn't sure if his off-season switch to the halves is over but admits his chances of a State of Origin recall for Queensland will hinge on him "playing a lot more footy".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.