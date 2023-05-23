Kalyn Ponga's switch to fullback this week comes at an intriguing time.
Ponga played his sixth game at five-eighth this season in Newcastle's 26-6 loss to Cronulla on Saturday.
Unfortunately, much like in round two, he suffered a head knock in the opening exchanges and was forced to leave the field.
On this occasion, he returned about 10 minutes later after passing concussion tests and played out the game, even scoring a try.
But the incident was another reminder of Ponga's vulnerability defending in the front line.
The 25-year-old, a fullback for the vast majority of his 103-game career, has spent 351 minutes in his new position this season.
But he has only twice played full games.
Newcastle have played 11.
One of those was when he was carved up by the Eels, a performance which prompted Brad Fittler, Andrew Johns and others to suggest he should return to fullback.
With the advantage of a bye, Ponga worked on his defence and Knights coach Adam O'Brien defied the critics by leaving him in the role against Gold Coast.
He bounced back with arguably his best display in a year, scoring a try and having a hand in three more.
Prior to the game, both O'Brien and football director Peter Parr were adamant the "sample size" had been too small to write off Ponga's switch to five-eighth.
But after just one further appearance, the Knights skipper has been named to return to fullback against Manly on Sunday.
It begs the question, why? What's changed?
The most obvious reason for the move is fullback Lachlan Miller's form.
After some dazzling displays earlier this year, Miller has made some rookie errors in recent games and had a shocker against the Sharks.
His performance, whether worthy of being booted to reserve grade or not, provides a gentle opportunity to move Ponga to fullback.
The previous argument was that you simply could not shift the in-form Miller to accommodate Ponga.
Now you can.
Ponga has also just missed out on Queensland selection, on form, for the first time since making his 2018 debut, which surely raises questions in his mind about the merits of continuing at five-eighth.
After a man-of-the-match display in Origin III last year, which helped the Maroons clinch the series, that would be hard to take.
Reece Walsh has been in fine form for Brisbane and earned his start as the Maroons' No.1, and if he plays well will likely hold the role for the entire series.
Moving forward, it could be difficult for Ponga to reclaim the position if he is playing in the halves.
The Knights will also be able to have Tyson Gamble on the field for 80 minutes if Ponga shifts to fullback.
When Ponga was sidelined for five games due to concussion, Gamble was one of Newcastle's best.
A raw competitor, his enthusiasm was central in the side's spirited displays. He is wasted sitting on the bench for the majority of a game.
After a collectively lacklustre performance on Saturday, starting Gamble could be the spark the Knights need.
Moving Ponga back to his traditional position also comes ahead of a clash with Manly, where if he defends at five-eighth, he will have to tackle Sea Eagles wrecking-ball Haumole Olakau'atu.
Tipped as a Blues' bolter but ultimately overlooked, the 113kg, 196cm back-rower will undoubtedly have a point to prove to Fittler and the NSW coaching staff.
After his third head-injury assessment in six games on Saturday, the last thing Ponga needs is another head knock trying to bring down the hulking Manly forward.
That could still happen at fullback, but it is surely less likely than at five-eighth.
Where Ponga's switch will leave Miller, if it proves fruitful, remains to be seen.
But with the season at a critical juncture, where it could start slipping away, the move appears a timely one.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
