Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga will play fullback against Manly on Sunday with out-of-form Lachlan Miller dropped to the bench.
After a poor showing in Newcastle's 26-6 loss to Cronulla, Miller has avoided being dumped from the side altogether and holds a spot for the game at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Playing in his hometown of Coffs Harbour on Saturday, the fullback made four errors against his former club the Sharks including a couple of costly basic mistakes.
The performance followed a couple of average games where he had been well short of the form he displayed earlier this season.
The 28-year-old, who has only played 18 NRL games, 11 of them this season, has now gone eight matches without scoring a try, six without notching a try-assist and five without a line-break.
Miller could yet be replaced by utility Kurt Mann, who has been named in Newcastle's extended squad for the first time in weeks following an abdominal injury.
Meanwhile Ponga, who made an off-season switch to five-eighth, which prompted the Knights to sign Miller on a three-year deal, is set to play his first game at fullback since round 19 last year.
That match was Ponga's last of the 2022 season after he copped a heavy hit from Roosters prop Matt Lodge and suffered his third head knock inside six weeks.
Ponga was sent for another head-injury assessment (HIA) in the opening minutes of Saturday's game but passed concussion tests and returned to the action.
It was the third time in six games this season he has been forced off for a HIA.
The 25-year-old, who missed out on Queensland selection this week, scored a try against the Sharks but didn't have his best game either. The Knights insist switching Ponga to fullback has nothing to do with his head knocks. It remains to be seen if the move will be a one-off or permanent.
Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien spoke to the media on Monday but the positional changes weren't mooted.
The Knights have now lost four of their past five games and are placed 12th, three points outside the top eight.
They have a bye after facing Manly, but then a tough run of games against the Broncos (away), Roosters (home) and Panthers (away).
Back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon said the side lacked energy against the Sharks and must start well against the Sea Eagles.
"The first 20 minutes they probably came out, which was disappointing, with a bit more energy than us. They were running a bit harder than us, hitting us a bit harder and we just felt like we were hanging on," he said of the loss to Cronulla, speaking on Triple M radio.
"We got back into the game, it was 12-6 at half-time, but a couple of costly errors in that second-half didn't really give us any chance. A good side like Sharks, they put you to the sword when you keep handing ball over ... and good field position.
"That was the most disappointing part, we were giving up cheap possession [and] we lacked a little bit of energy. That's something we'll have to ... rectify for the weekend."
Jack Johns has been named to play back-row in place of NSW Origin representative Tyson Frizell.
Adam Elliott has been promoted to the starting side at lock, while Jack Hetherington has been moved back to the bench with Leo Thompson to start in the front row.
The visitors will be without Origin duo Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic, along with Jake Trbojevic was has been ruled out for six weeks with a calf injury.
Cooper Johns, Jack's brother, has been named at halfback. After a run of three losses, the ninth-placed Sea Eagles beat the Raiders 42-12 in Canberra on Sunday.
Newcastle drew 32-all with Manly in round five.
The NSW Cup side plays Manly's feeder team, Blacktown Workers, at 1.35pm before the NRL match.
The reserve-grade team has struggled this season, winning only one of their 11 games, and are placed dead last.
1 Kalyn Ponga (C)
2 Dom Young
3 Dane Gagai (C)
4 Bradman Best
5 Greg Marzhew
6 Tyson Gamble
7 Jackson Hastings
8 Daniel Saifiti
9 Phoenix Crossland
10 Leo Thompson
11 Jack Johns
12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Adam Elliott
Bench
14 Lachlan Miller
15 Jacob Saifiti
16 Jack Hetherington
17 Mat Croker
Extended match squad
18 Dylan Lucas
19 Enari Tuala
20 Brodie Jones
21 Adam Clune
22 Kurt Mann
MORE SPORTS NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.