KNIGHTS captain Kalyn Ponga says wanting to be "involved in more moments throughout a game" prompted his positional switch as he edges closer to a long-awaited return.
Next month's opening round will mark 224 days between NRL appearances for Ponga, who will swap from his familiar spot at fullback to five-eighth and partner Newcastle recruit Jackson Hastings in the halves.
Ponga has worn the No.1 jersey in most of his 97 games since debuting in 2016, but the Queensland representative felt like he was ready for a change.
"I definitely was [keen]. I sat down with Adzy [Knights coach Adam O'Brien] and a few of the staff as well. I just wanted to change and I think it's going to give me an opportunity to grow as a player," Ponga said at the club's headquarters on Monday.
"I want to be involved in more moments throughout a game and I think being in that position will do that for me. That's pretty well why the decision came about."
Ponga, outside a recent calf strain, has trained the entire pre-season as a playmaker.
"I've enjoyed the challenge to be honest and that was the exciting part about coming back, knowing I'd be doing reps at five-eighth," he said.
Ponga missed Friday's trial loss to the Sharks as Hastings, who underwent a player trade with David Klemmer at the Wests Tigers, combined with former Broncos pivot Tyson Gamble.
"Jacko's been good for me. He's such a loud, vocal, controlling half that it sort of allows me to play free," Ponga said.
"Although we haven't played a game together, we've trained a fair bit. I'm excited to fill that combination and I think he's perfect for what this team needs."
In terms of Lachlan Miller, Ponga's fullback replacement, the 24-year-old says: "He's pretty aware of the game plan and how we want to play, I think he'll fit that model on the field and off the field as well".
Ponga, who last played on July 22, says he's eyeing off some time on the paddock in Newcastle's trial with 2022 grand finalists Parramatta at Gosford on Friday.
"I've ticked all the boxes in terms of my calf and I'm feeling pretty good. Eighty minutes really is round one for me definitely. Just see what Adzy wants to do with me this weekend," he said.
The Knights are away to the Warriors on March 3.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
