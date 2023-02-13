Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga embraces positional switch to five-eighth, halves combination with Jackson Hastings

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights captain Kalyn Ponga training in Newcastle on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

KNIGHTS captain Kalyn Ponga says wanting to be "involved in more moments throughout a game" prompted his positional switch as he edges closer to a long-awaited return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.