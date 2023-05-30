Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Begg, Conners join Newcastle and Hunter Racing Hall of Fame

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clarry Conners and Neville Begg at Newcastle Racecourse on Tuesday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Clarry Conners and Neville Begg at Newcastle Racecourse on Tuesday. Picture by Simone De Peak

They are both giants of Australian racing, preparing close to 40 group 1 winners each and forging remarkable careers in the highly competitive Sydney training ranks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.