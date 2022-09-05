Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League lock in McDonald Jones Stadium as grand final venue until 2026

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
September 5 2022 - 8:00am
Newcastle Rugby League players at McDonald Jones Stadium before the 2018 grand final. Picture by Marina Neil.

Newcastle Rugby League will continue hosting grand finals at McDonald Jones Stadium until 2026 as part of a five-year deal.

