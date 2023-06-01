Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Lake Macquarie: Marks Point skate park petition goes to council

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz and Marks Point resident Robert Bowne at Baxter Field. Picture by Simone De Peak
Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz and Marks Point resident Robert Bowne at Baxter Field. Picture by Simone De Peak

ON the grind to secure a skate park for the suburb's youth, Marks Point residents have handed a petition to Lake Macquarie council with 188 signatures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.