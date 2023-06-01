A DOMESTIC violence perpetrator has told the court he was in an "ice-fuelled rampage" when he viciously attacked his partner on multiple occasions in 2021.
A statement written by the victim was read in Newcastle District Court on Thursday, where she said she "feels numb" and "hates herself" as a result of the abuse.
"I often have nightmares, I feel tired all the time, I don't have any motivation and a sense of purpose," the statement said.
"I feel my future is in darkness, I don't really have any hope about the future.
"I think of the world as a terrible and very unsafe place."
The court heard the victim had been unable to work since the attacks and had lost contact with her friends and family members while in a relationship with the offender.
The 25-year-old Lake Macquarie man, who hasn't been named to protect the identity of the victim, gave evidence in court before he is sentenced next week.
He's pleaded guilty to a slew of assault charges, intimidation, using a knife to intimidate his partner and possession of a shortened firearm.
The court heard being in custody was the first time since the offender was 13 that he had been drug free.
"I'm very, very remorseful for the pain I caused," he said.
"All I knew growing up was pain and hate and now I realise I've inflicted that on other people which I'm so sorry, I wish I never had.
"It was just drug-fuelled, idiotic stuff, I can't explain really, it was just dumb, just an ice-fuelled rampage really."
The court heard the attacks occurred over a period of six to seven months and saw the offender kick his partner in the head, threaten her with a knife and cut off a piece of her hair as well as intimidating her with a shortened shotgun while laughing at her and saying, "look how scared you are," according to police facts.
Just days before his arrest on November 10, 2021, police facts show the man hit her over the head with an ashtray when she refused to smash a memorial to her dog which had died.
The offender's lawyer Phil Massey said his client admitted the violence and had taken part in a number of programs while in custody to better himself.
"That's the issue, has he changed? If he has, the prospects of rehabilitation in my submission are excellent," Mr Massey said.
"[It's] the first time he's been off meth since November 2021, his evidence was that people can still get these drugs in prison if they wish to and the fact he has not in my submission means Your Honour could feel comfortable his prospects are excellent.
"This young man has come a long way since he committed these offences which are very, very serious."
The man will be sentenced in Newcastle District Court June 8.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
