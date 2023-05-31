Some of Ian Wilcox's customers have already made the switch to driving and EV and don't want to drive anything else. Others are just curious to get behind the wheel of a silent car for the first time.
These are the two main client groups that have been renting an electric vehicle from newly established Newy EV Rentals.
The Hunter-based initiative is one of only a handful of businesses in NSW that specialise in the rental of EVs.
It presently offers a 2019 Tesla Model 3 SR+ for $130 a day and a 2022 BYD Atto 3 for $110 a day. If that sounds expensive, remember it costs about $3.75 to recharge the vehicle.
"I'm trying to make EVs accessible to the wider community, Mr Wilcox, a property valuer who also volunteers with Climate Action Newcastle, said.
"People who haven't driven one before really enjoy the experience and those who already have one say there is no way they would go back to a petrol vehicle."
READ MORE:
Recent Transport for NSW data shows hybrid and electric cars now make up more than two per cent of all passenger vehicles registered in the Lower Hunter - but the region still lags behind the state in the take-up of personal transport electrification.
Ownership of hybrid and electric passenger vehicles in the region jumped 16 per cent in the six months to 30 April, with 7030 hybrid and 1270 electric cars now on local roads.
The proportion represents 2.2 per cent of the Lower Hunter's 367,952 registered passenger vehicles. The state-wide proportion is 3.3 per cent.
Mr Wilcox said he was looking forward to major car rental companies introducing more EVs into their fleets.
"I really hope businesses like mine will prompt them to do more," he said.
"There are some EVs available at the bigger airports like Brisbane and Melbourne, but it's not a lot in the scheme of things."
"SIXT (NRMA's car rental brand) have said they are going to put 500 Attos in their fleet but we don't know over what time period and we don't know if they are going to come to Newcastle."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.