3ME Technology specialises in the design and manufacture of safe, energy-dense, lithium-ion battery systems to power equipment in the resources and defence industries.
The Cardiff-based company's technology enables its mining customers to replace their diesel powered vehicle fleets with cutting edge electric battery and charging solutions.
3ME Technology features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions, showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, BME, Milltech Martin Bright, Port of Newcastle and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
Designed for the toughest operating environments, 3ME Technology's modular batteries have been integrated into several Australian and global first underground mining, defence and aerospace applications.
The vehicles provide advanced safety features and reliability, reducing emissions, improving underground air quality, and supporting safer more efficient mining operations.
The company has also won an Australian Financial Review most innovative company award as well as the Global Charge on Innovation Challenge, which focused on the electrification of large mining haul trucks.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
