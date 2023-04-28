The Port of Newcastle might be known to some as the 'world's largest coal port' but there are many reasons to believe its future lies elsewhere.
The establishment of a clean energy precinct will allow the port and the Hunter to be a major player in emerging global energy export markets.
The port features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions, showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, BME, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
The port took a major step towards diversifying last year when the state government introduced legislation that paved the way for the establishment of a container terminal.
Its future plans include activating its 220-hectare Clean Energy Precinct for the production, storage and export of all forms of clean energy, a clean manufacturing and innovation precinct, a dedicated renewable energy logistics park and a floating offshore wind construction, operation and maintenance facility.
It was recently listed as a global finalist for Port of the Future at next month's World Hydrogen Awards in the Netherlands.
The nomination recognises the port's work towards establishing a clean energy precinct in Newcastle.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
