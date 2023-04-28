Alleged Bandidos member charged over Hunter pub brawl

Newcastle Herald
Alleged Bandidos outlaw motorcycle club member charged over brawl at Weston pub

Updated April 28 2023 - 11:31am, first published 10:43am
A man believed to be a member of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang has been charged following an alleged brawl at a hotel in the Hunter.

