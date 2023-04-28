Alleged Bandidos member charged over Hunter pub brawl

A man believed to be a member of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang has been charged following an alleged brawl at a hotel in the Hunter.
Emergency crews were called to the venue on Cessnock Road, Weston, at about 5.30pm on Anzac Day following reports of an affray.
Police will allege in court that a 33-year-old man entered the hotel and abused other patrons before assaulting a 58-year-old man.
It will be further alleged that the younger man became involved in a brawl before picking up a bar stool and throwing it towards the older man.
The older man suffered facial injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene, with investigators from the State Crime Command's Raptor North squad commencing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Detectives arrested a 33-year-old man on Thursday morning, who police allege is a member of the Bandidos OMCG.
The man was charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was granted bail and is due to face Kurri Kurri Local Court on May 23.
