TWO people who allegedly fled a Mayfield car crash where police discovered guns, knives, number plates and more are due to face court in the coming months.
Police were called to Wye Street about 9am on Thursday April 20 after reports of a collision.
On arrival police were told a sedan and four-wheel drive had crashed before the sedan's driver and passenger allegedly got out and fled the scene.
The 54-year-old woman who had been behind the wheel of the larger vehicle escaped with minor injuries, and was taken to the John Hunter Hospital as a precaution.
"During a search of the sedan, police located and seized a replica firearm, several knives, number plates, and credit cards suspected of being stolen," police said in a statement.
Officers later that day attended a Hanbury Street address, arresting an 18-year-old woman.
She was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug and received conditional bail. She will face Newcastle Local Court on May 11.
Further inquiries led police back to Hanbury Street on Wednesday morning, where they arrested a 31-year-old man at an address. It is alleged he was the driver at the time of the crash.
The man was taken to Waratah police station and charged with several offences including possession of a pistol and stolen goods, receiving stolen property, driving a stolen car and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
He faced Newcastle Local Court that day and was formally refused bail.
He is due to re-appear on June 8.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
