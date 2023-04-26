Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kathleen Folbigg conviction under 'reasonable doubt', inquiry told

By Jack Gramenz
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathleen Folbigg.
Kathleen Folbigg.

THERE is reasonable doubt Kathleen Folbigg is guilty of killing her four children, says the senior barrister assisting an inquiry into her convictions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.