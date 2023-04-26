Berkeley Vale-based Janus Electric has developed an exchangeable heavy vehicle battery system with the potential to halve energy costs and accelerate the industry's electrification.
The battery system negates the need for lengthy recharge times by allowing batteries to be swapped out in three minutes.
"Janus Electric has solved the scale, price-point and battery technology challenge for conversion to electric," general manager Lex Forsyth said.
"We want to lead the transition to electric heavy vehicle road transport in Australia, and we want Australian businesses to be at the forefront of this next phase of road transport globally."
The company, founded in 2019, features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
The series showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders including MGA Thermal, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, BME, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright, Port of Newcastle and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
Janus Electric has developed a per-use business model that is aimed at reducing upfront investment for operators.
Users can either pay $110 per battery use or $140 per 24 hours. Instead of having to charge the batteries themselves, operators simply swap the batteries out for freshly charged batteries at one of the charge-and-change stations along the route.
The current trial route runs from Brisbane to Sydney and features charge-and-change stations located to coincide with existing mandatory driver fatigue breaks.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
