While some dawn service attendees were lamenting their early morning alarm clocks, a group of dedicated veterans and civilians were already hours into a trek to the service for a cause.
About 80 people made the arduous 20 kilometre trek from Redhead to the Nobbys Anzac Day dawn service on April 25, 2023 in the name of Trek4Vets.
The Midnight2Dawn Trek is in its second year in Newcastle after being founded on the Central Coast in 2015. Since then it has grown to include seven locations across Australia.
Luke Douglass, who served in the Middle East, said the trek was an opportunity for civilians and veterans to come together and "bridge the gap" while gaining a better appreciation for Anzac Day.
"So there's an experience that they both go through to sacrifice a night's sleep to sympathise with some of the things that our soldiers went through," he said.
Dave Rugendyke, who also took part in the walk, said proceeds from entries went to "veterans who are struggling now as a result of their service".
"But the initiative is all about everyday Aussies being able to take on a challenge alongside both current and ex-serving men and women," he said.
"It's about honouring the day, sacrificing a night's sleep which leads to a bit of discomfort as a way to gain a little appreciation and hear a few stories throughout the night."
Mr Douglass said he believed the trek was also an important opportunity for veterans to meet and talk with others.
"It will maybe provide new friendships that they're made through walking through the night for five hours together," he said.
"Some of our ADF members may spend three years at a posting and their ability to meet people outside of their sphere, usually being work, is sometimes hard.
"So it's helping them along that way in a hidden capacity."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
