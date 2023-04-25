Newcastle Herald
Trek4Vets from Redhead to Nobbys for Anzac Day 2023 dawn service

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 25 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Dave Rugendyke, Andrew Bond and Jake Taylor who hiked overnight from Redhead to Nobbys on the Trek4Vets. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Dave Rugendyke, Andrew Bond and Jake Taylor who hiked overnight from Redhead to Nobbys on the Trek4Vets. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

While some dawn service attendees were lamenting their early morning alarm clocks, a group of dedicated veterans and civilians were already hours into a trek to the service for a cause.

