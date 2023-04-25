Newcastle Herald
Paterson woman Joan Wilmore, 98, reflects on importance of younger generations' involvement in Anzac commemorations

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 11:30am
JOAN Wilmore says Anzac Day brings people together from across generations.

