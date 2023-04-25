JOAN Wilmore says Anzac Day brings people together from across generations.
At 98 years of age, she's a good judge of that.
Mrs Wilmore was among those who gathered as dawn broke across the small Hunter village of Paterson on Tuesday to remember those who have served Australia in theatres of war.
Her husband, Harry, was one of the original Rats of Tobruk and fought in the Battle of Britain, the Middle East and Papua New Guinea during World War II.
Joan and Harry were married for 60 years before he died in Maitland in 2009.
"I think [Anzac Day's] emphasis on younger children now is great," Mrs Wilmore told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think everybody should know what it was like in those days and how brave those men were.
"When they came home after years in the Middle East and Europe they had to go to New Guinea to defend Australia.
"I think the more we have the younger generation [involved in Anzac commemorations] the better it is."
