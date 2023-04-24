Car on wrong side of road in Lake Macquarie pursuit

An investigation into a pursuit through the Lake Macquarie area at the weekend has prompted a call from police for public assistance.
The chase took place from the Inner City Bypass at Hillsborough to the Pacific Highway at Bennetts Green just before 5pm on Sunday.
Police said the driver of the black Holden Commodore allegedly drove the car on the wrong side of the road near Bunnings at Bennetts Green - several other vehicles had to swerve out of its way to avoid a crash.
The pursuit was called off for safety reasons.
Police believe the Commodore may have gone on to South Street at Windale.
Investigators are calling for anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in contact with them through Crime Stoppers - either via the online reporting portal or by calling 1800 333 000.
All tips passed on to police through Crime Stoppers are done so anonymously.
