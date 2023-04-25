Steve Baker has been to dawn services at Anzac Cove, Gallipoli and Martin Place in Sydney.
The Navy veteran said Tuesday's Nobbys service was as moving as anything he's experienced.
"The turn out was incredible. I feel like they hit the right marks. The relevance is still there, particularly at a time like now where there is so much ambiguity (about the military)," Mr Baker, who served as a peacekeeper in the Middle East and Solomon Islands said.
"It was really good to see so many people who didn't have medals or who weren't service personnel who bought into it. That's what I took away- how important Anzac Day is to so many people."
Mr Baker was among hundreds who, after attending the dawn service, made their way to Perkins Street in preparation for the city's morning Anzac march to Civic Park.
They included Vietnam veteran Bob Skillen and grandson Mitchell Kitchen.
Mr Skillen, a former group director of Newcastle RSL, was just 21 when he went to war.
"Unfortunately a lot of the older returned servicemen are passing away. I'm one of the youngest and I'm 75," he said.
But he has no doubt the Anzac spirit remains as strong as ever.
"I was up at the dawn service. You only have to look around at the faces. The number of people there was incredible. I think it's a good demonstration of how much enthusiasm there is for Anzac Day. Let's hope we never lose it."
Wallsend's Rod Healey began attending Anzac services with his father, a 6th Division signalman, soon after he returned from serving in New Guinea and the Middle East.
Today he marches in his honour with grandsons Jet,10 and Jack, 12.
"I'd say the tradition is as strong as ever," he said.
"There used to be more individual flags, like 6th Division. I march under 9th Division now."
Dallas Hamilton, daughter Kyra, 13 and Kai, 14, took their place in the crowd to support wife and mother Susan, a leading aircraft woman at RAAF Base Williamtown.
"We just want to remember those who served and those who are currently serving," Mr Hamilton said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
