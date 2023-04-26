Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Energy minister Chris Bowen speaks with workers at Liddell Power Station ahead of closure

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister guarantees lights will stay on when Liddell closes
Minister guarantees lights will stay on when Liddell closes

Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen has sought to assure consumers that the closure of Liddell Power Station on Friday will not trigger widespread blackouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.