Minister guarantees lights will stay on when Liddell closes

Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen has sought to assure consumers that the closure of Liddell Power Station on Friday will not trigger widespread blackouts.
Mr Bowen met with Liddell and workers and management on Wednesday ahead of the plant's shut down.
"Today is about two things- respect and thanks. This power station has kept the lights on for more than 50 years," he said.
"While the engineering is impressive and the technology is important, much more important than that is the workers who have played a part in powering our country for 50 years. I had the opportunity to speak with them and thank them on behalf of the country."
He said the Australian Energy Market Operator had provided advice that there was sufficient renewable capacity online to compensate for the loss of Liddell's 2000 megawatts.
It would have been better if Kurri Kurri (Hunter Power Project) wasn't running 12 months late but it is, but AEMO has has advised me and my state and territory colleagues that the closure of Liddell can be absorbed into the system without any disruption or threats because of all of the dispatchable renewables that have come on in recent times.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
