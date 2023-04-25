A woman lost her licence after being caught speeding twice on the same day in the same Newcastle street and police have been involved in two separate pursuits so far during the Anzac Day double demerit period.
But a senior Hunter highway patrol officer says those cases do not reflect the majority of conduct on the road in that time.
Inspector Mick Buko said that - as of the time of publication - Newcastle and Lake Macquarie only had four people each who were caught drink driving during the Anzac operation.
He said there was a "massive" number of people on the highways around the Hunter but driving offences were down on previous double demerit periods - though the final statistical breakdown is not expected to be available until later this week.
"In general the road user behaviour has been good," Inspector Buko said.
But in one case, a 31-year-old woman was stopped for speeding on Cormorant Road at Kooragang on Saturday afternoon before she was soon pulled over again by the same officer after speeding in the opposite direction down the same street.
The woman was issued 12 demerit points for the two stops, meaning she lost her licence.
Meanwhile, police are searching for a person spotted riding a stolen motorbike at 177km/h on the Inner City Bypass at Hillsborough just after 10.30pm on Monday.
The rider led police on a pursuit but the chase was called off for safety reasons.
It came after another pursuit involving a Holden Commodore between Hillsborough and Bennetts Green at about 5pm on Sunday.
In that case, the Commodore crossed to the wrong side of the road near Bunnings at Bennetts Green and several vehicles had to swerve to avoid a crash.
Police are still looking for the Holden driver.
IN THE NEWS:
