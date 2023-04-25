Developer says Bowline apartment site leaks almost fixed

The developer behind the Bowline apartment project says contractors have almost finished work to stop water leaking into the construction site next to Newcastle Interchange.
The Newcastle Herald reported on March 11 that geotechnical engineering firm Keller expected to complete the rectification works to the basement excavation by March 24.
This work is continuing, but a spokesperson for developer Multipart Property said the rectification was "nearing completion".
"Whilst the process has taken slightly longer than originally forecast to complete, the team have worked meticulously to ensure that the issue is fully resolved without future risk to the integrity of the design," the spokesperson said in a statement.
The Wickham building site contains large hydraulic struts supporting the walls of the excavation.
Multipart said these were part of the excavation methodology and would remain while the underground parking area was built.
"That is to say, the presence of the struts has no bearing on the modest water ingress matters that we have been working through since late January," the spokesperson said.
The company said last month that the delay would have "little change" on the project's late-2024 completion date as "impact to the construction program will be mitigated".
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
