The developer behind a high-rise apartment and office development beside Newcastle Interchange says the project is on track to be finished next year despite problems with water leaking into the construction site.
Global geotechnical engineering firm Keller has sourced a "material" from the US to fix leaks in a retaining wall it built in the approximately 10-metre basement excavations for the Bowline building.
Keller state manager Oliver Batcher said the wall had "isolated minor construction imperfections" and was allowing in "slight groundwater inflow".
"These imperfections are considered typical with basement constructions in the local ground conditions," he said in a written statement.
"Keller is expediently and diligently rectifying these secondary imperfections in accordance with best practice.
"A material sourced from the USA is being used as part of the rectification works, due to its superior performance over locally available materials."
Mr Batcher said local contractors expected to complete the rectification works by March 24.
Developer Multipart Property said it became aware of the leak on January 15.
"Minimal delays are anticipated as impact to the construction program will be mitigated, with little change to the final completion date," a spokesperson said.
The company said it expected to complete construction in the final quarter of 2024.
"Buyers are kept updated on construction progress via a regular quarterly update, and these rectification works will be included in the next update," the spokesperson said.
Other subcontractors appear to have removed equipment from the site while the rectification works continue.
Multipart said all payments to contractors and subcontractors were up to date.
The company won approval in December to add three floors to the proposed 14-storey building.
Real estate agent Ryan Houston said the first of the project's extra apartments had sold for $2.45 million in February.
The Newcastle Herald reported in 2021 that $60 million worth of apartments had already been sold for the development at the former site of McCarroll's Automotive Group.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
