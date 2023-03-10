Many in Newcastle's East End clear out of their homes on Supercars weekend to escape the noise and crowds, but a select few stay behind to take advantage of their free trackside seats.
Lina Clifton enjoys the race from Shortland Esplanade each year, and her son Joni, 8, had been super pumped in the lead-up to the event.
"It's a good event, lots of fun," she said. "People are in a good mood.
"My boy - he loves it. He's been talking about it for a month. I'm surprised he didn't ask for the day off school.
"We have friends over to enjoy the view. It's another excuse to have a party!"
Lina said while the track set-up "could be better organised", it didn't affect her too much.
"I work from home so it's okay," she said. "If you had to drive everyday it would be a nightmare."
Isaac Smith lives in Newcastle outside of the track, but was renting a place for the weekend with friends on Zaara Street.
The group are all into cars, and had a perfect vantage point of three bends plus had the race set up on an outdoor TV so they didn't miss a minute of the action.
"It's a great spot - we went for a swim this morning, we've got the concerts, we'll go for a walk around the track," he said.
Isaac said he thought the event was good for the city and "put Newcastle on the map" but he felt for the local businesses who were affected by the disruption.
"I think it's good for the area in total, but it is sad to see some of those local businesses struggle," he said.
Linda Gant normally leaves the precinct for the weekend, but had to stay this time for a meeting on Saturday - after which she plans to leave.
She said the noise wasn't a huge issue for her, but didn't like that the event took over a large public space.
"If it was just a lot of noise for a weekend I wouldn't care," she said. "But no one is at the beach. The cafes are empty.
"They're trying to promote tourism but they're shutting a lot of people out in peak time.
"We should be able to see a community benefit and a community benefit is not a free ticket to Icehouse."
Working in renewable energy, she was also put off by the gas-guzzling nature of the event.
"It's so out of step with how we are being encouraged to live," Linda said.
Some residents told the Herald they had to take Friday off work as it was too difficult to get in and out of the precinct.
Dani Beencke said she was awoken before 4am on Friday by street sweepers and workers talking on radios on Scott Street.
Karen Read said eastenders spent Friday battling to get more secure fencing around the resident-only zones.
"Several residents have been denied access using their drivers license even though we are allowed to use it as an alternative to wrist bands," she said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
