Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Newcastle 500 2023 track schedule: Supercars bring new generation Mustang vs 2023 Camaro to open 'historic' race series

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
February 11 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newcastle 500 will host the first race of the Gen3 era as the new seventh generation Mustang takes on General Motors' Chevvy Camaro, which replaces its Holden vehicles in this year's series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.