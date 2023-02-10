The Newcastle 500 will host the first race of the Gen3 era as the new seventh generation Mustang takes on General Motors' Chevvy Camaro, which replaces its Holden vehicles in this year's series.
The next-generation racers will roll out of pit lane on Saturday, March 11, initially for a qualifying session before a Top 10 Shootout for Saturday's pole position.
Supercars released the track schedule for the three-day Newcastle 500 on Saturday morning, starting with the first event on Friday, March 10.
Saturday will begin with a one-lap pace challenge for the Gen3 cars, the fastest 10 drivers from which will go on to compete in the Shootout before the city will host the first race of the series over 95 laps on the challenging Newcastle street circuit.
Sunday will begin with a drivers' parade before another shootout and a second 250-kilometre race to conclude the three-day start to the series.
All tolled, the Newcastle stop will encompass 11 on-track events between four categories, marking what Supercars called an "historic" beginning to a new era of racing.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
