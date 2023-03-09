The Newcastle 500 kicks off on Friday and Newcastle Herald journalists are trackside to bring you all of the updates live throughout the three-day event.
Follow the Herald blog for all the action, photos, updates, interviews and an inside look at the atmosphere from the Supercars precinct.
The Newcastle 500 will host the first race of the Gen3 era as the new seventh generation Mustang takes on General Motors' Chevvy Camaro, which replaces its Holden vehicles in this year's series. It will also be the first time local racing fans can be trackside after the event was forced to take a COVID-induced hiatus.
Note: The blog may take a moment to load
See more blog updates by clicking load more above.
