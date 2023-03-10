Action at the Newcastle 500 kicked off Friday with qualifying and practice rounds ahead of the first day of racing on Saturday.
The city's light rail was running at capacity, with packed trams in and out of the race precinct, as the sound of revving engines could be heard across the city.
Meanwhile, on the track, reigning Supercars champion Shane van Ginsbergen briefly held the fastest lap of the day but was eventually pipped by Coca-Cola Racing driver Brodie Kostecki in the afternoon
Kostecki emerged as the fastest driver after three practice sessions, setting a lap time of 1:11.406 in the final session of the day.
Shane van Gisbergen (1:11.462) and Chaz Mostert (1:11.482) posted times less than a tenth-of-a-second behind Kostecki in the session's closing stages.
Veteran Tim Slade was fourth quickest. The PremiAir Racing driver, who will make his 400th career race start this weekend, clocked a 1:11.564.
In the stands, Shortland's Grant Strickland brought his son, Andrew, aged 10, for his first visit to the Supercars track. Both said they were stoked to be on the sidelines for the series opener, as Andrew clasped his ear-muffs over his head to ease the impact of the cars tearing down the city's streets just metres away.
Newcastle Herald reporters Ian Kirkwood, Sage Swinton, Max McKinney, Michael Parris contributed to this report with photographs by Simone De Peak, Peter Lorimer and Max Mason-Hubers.
MORE SUPERCARS NEWS:
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.