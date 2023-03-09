Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Merewether's Cody McKay expands Aussie Racing Cars team for second homecoming at Newcastle 500

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 10 2023 - 8:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CODY McKay made his Newcastle 500 debut in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.