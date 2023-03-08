THE "most luxurious penthouses yet" are set to hit the market in the final stages of Iris Capital developer Sam Arnaout's $1 billion East End project.
Urban Activation will head the marketing and sales of the $450 million final stages, which include 200 apartments.
"It's one of the most significant urban renewal projects in Newcastle, leveraging off the massive infrastructure spending program that has revitalised the inner-city in recent years," Urban Activation director Matt George said.
"We're thrilled to be working with Iris Capital to bring the final two stages of East End village to the market, which will include some of the most exclusive residential offerings of the entire development," he said.
The urban precinct will span four blocks in Newcastle's inner-city.
The completed stage one of the complex includes the Fabric House, Washington House and the Perkins & King buildings and the QT Hotel.
Mr George said he was excited about the Hunter's growth prospects.
"East End village is among the latest catalysts to the ongoing revitalisation of Hunter Street and the Newcastle CBD, and this is having a knock-on effect to the entire region," he said.
"In fact, we believe the Hunter Valley is currently one of the hottest property markets in Australia."
The development is set across five buildings and incorporates heritage architecture with interiors designed by firm SJB.
Mr George said East End has been popular with local buyers, attracting downsizers and upsizers who wanted to live in the transformed CBD.
"We expect this trend to continue in the final two stages," he said.
One-bedroom units will be priced from $750,000, two-bedroom apartments from $1.15 million and three-bedroom units at $2.75 million.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
