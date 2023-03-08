Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

East End Village development: Iris Capital developer Sam Arnaout puts final stages of $1 billion project on the market with Urban Activation

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE "most luxurious penthouses yet" are set to hit the market in the final stages of Iris Capital developer Sam Arnaout's $1 billion East End project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.