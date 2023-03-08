Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News Podcast: Newcastle Knights veteran Lachlan Fitzgibbon looks back on 9 years and 100 games with the club

Barry Toohey
Simon McCarthy
By Barry Toohey, and Simon McCarthy
March 9 2023 - 5:00am
Listen to the latest episode of Toohey's News: The Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

