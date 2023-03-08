Lachlan Fitzgibbon has written "play 100 games" in his list of yearly goals for the past three seasons.
The Knights back-rower made his 79th NRL appearance in Newcastle's qualifying-final loss at the end of their 2020 campaign.
With at least 24 games to potentially play the following year, it left the milestone achievement within reach.
But a cruel string of injuries restricted Fitzgibbon to just 10 games in 2021 and only nine last season.
After making a successful return from injury in last week's season-opening 20-12 loss to the Warriors, however, the hometgrown talent is now finally set to hit the century mark against Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.
Fitzgibbon joins Toohey's News podcast host Barry Toohey on this week's episode to look back on his career and the lessons he had to learn to make it this far.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
