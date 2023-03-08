Lachlan Fitzgibbon has written "play 100 games" in his list of yearly goals for the past three seasons.
The Knights back-rower made his 79th NRL appearance in Newcastle's qualifying-final loss at the end of their 2020 campaign.
With at least 24 games to potentially play the following year, it left the milestone achievement within reach.
But a cruel string of injuries restricted Fitzgibbon to just 10 games in 2021 and only nine last season.
After making a successful return from injury in last week's season-opening 20-12 loss to the Warriors, however, the hometgrown talent is now finally set to hit the century mark against Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.
"Super grateful," Fitzgibbon said of the achievement this week. "For me, it's a pretty proud moment.
"It's been a couple of years coming. I haven't played too many games over the last couple of years. To finally get there, I'm super proud of that achievement and truly honoured to have played 100 games for this club."
A 2015 debutant, Fitzgibbon was largely unaffected by major injuries in the early years of his career, playing 21 games in both 2018 and 2019, and 17 in the shortened 2020 campaign.
But the past couple of seasons have been a frustrating period. He has had no less than six surgeries, including a shoulder reconstruction, and groin, knee and further shoulder operations.
The South Newcastle junior did wonder if he would actually reach 100 games.
"I had a goal on the calendar back in 2021 to play the 100 games and it didn't happen ... and then last year I was stuck on 98 before I got injured again," he said.
"There was a time there I was thinking when is it going to come?
"But I knew I'd eventually get there, get the body right and get some runs back on the board and in the team. I'm happy to have made it."
Starting the season with a clean bill of health, Fitzgibbon is keen to have a big year.
"Touch wood," he said.
"It's only been one game, but my body is feeling really good. Hopefully I can play some good footy, and to play the year injury-free would be nice."
The 29-year-old hit the ground running in New Zealand last week, scoring inside two minutes after bursting onto a deft Kalyn Ponga pass and breaking through the Warriors' defensive line from close range.
It was a near-perfect execution of the play the duo have put on countless times in the past and Fitzgibbon hopes with Ponga now at five-eighth, there will be plenty more to come.
"I'd trade the result for the try I scored, but it was good to get over the line and build some combinations with Kalyn," he said. "Hopefully I get a few more this year.
"It's been well known that me and Kalyn have had a pretty good combo over the last four or five years.
"It's good that he is next to me this year and we've built some good combinations over the summer, so hopefully that blossoms further over the year."
Newcastle will need to have the pair's combination firing on that left edge if they are to be a better attacking outfit this season.
Fitzgibbon has scored 28 career tries, the majority off short passes from the side's playmakers or grubber kicks close to the try-line. But for the first time in six seasons, the edge forward failed to find a four-pointer in 2022.
One of nine players in Newcastle's top-30 roster off contract at the end of this season, Fitzgibbon's management and the club are yet to kick off talks about his future. He is simply focused on playing each and every game this year.
"Not as yet," he said.
"I'm just focused on getting the body right for this year and putting my best foot forward for the team.
"Getting on the training paddock every week; day-in, day-out, and just performing on the weekends. That type of stuff will look after itself."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
