Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Ton of courage: Newcastle Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon to hit NRL appearance milestone against Wests Tigers

MM
By Max McKinney
March 8 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lachlan Fitzgibbon has written "play 100 games" in his list of yearly goals for the past three seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.