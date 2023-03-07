Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights team list for round-two NRL clash with Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Veteran outside-back Dane Gagai will return for Newcastle against Wests Tigers on Sunday but newcomer Adam Elliott will miss the crunch clash at Leichhardt Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.