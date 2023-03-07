Veteran outside-back Dane Gagai will return for Newcastle against Wests Tigers on Sunday but newcomer Adam Elliott will miss the crunch clash at Leichhardt Oval.
Gagai was the only selection change of choice Knights coach Adam O'Brien made on Tuesday from the side that lost 20-12 to the Warriors in New Zealand on Friday.
The 246-game centre returns from a hamstring strain to take the place of Enari Tuala.
Elliott, playing his first game for the Knights, suffered a groin injury in the season-opener and appears set for some time on the sidelines.
The 28-year-old forward spent much of the pre-season trying to overcome a groin problem but looks to have aggravated it in his 55-minute stint in Wellington last week.
Jack Johns has been added to the bench in his place.
The Knights and Tigers will be playing for the Allan McMahon Shield in Sunday's game.
Kick-off is from 4.05pm.
Knights starting side
1. Lachlan Miller
2. Hymel Hunt
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Dominic Young
6. Kalyn Ponga (C)
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Jacob Saifiti
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Kurt Mann
Interchange
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Jack Johns
16. Jack Hetherington
17. Leo Thompson
Extended Bench
18. Brodie Jones
19. Tyson Gamble
20. Enari Tuala
21. Greg Marzhew
22. Dylan Lucas
MORE KNIGHTS NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.