David Klemmer keeping a low profile before grudge match against the Newcastle Knights

WESTS Tigers enforcer David Klemmer appears intent on keeping a low profile as he prepares for possibly the biggest grudge match of his career, against his former club Newcastle at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.
Klemmer made his debut for the Tigers in Sunday's 22-10 loss to Gold Coast at Leichhardt and, after the game, declined an interview request from the Newcastle Herald, for whom he was a paid columnist during the 2021 and 2022 NRL seasons.
The Herald was told the 29-year-old former Test front-rower would not be speaking to the media in the lead-up to this week's game.
Klemmer is apparently determined to do his talking on the field when he lines up against the Knights for the first time since his controversial off-season departure.
Despite being voted by his teammates as their players' player last year, the 19-Test veteran was clearly not as popular with Newcastle's management, especially after his much-publicised on-field confrontation with high-performance manager Hayden Knowles during the round-20 loss to Canterbury.
Klemmer was stood down for a week, amid speculation that he would be sacked, but was reinstated for their following game. Knowles parted company with the Knights shortly afterwards.
Even after that drama, Klemmer wanted to stay with Newcastle, whom he joined in 2019 on a five-season contract after negotiating a release from the Bulldogs.
"I'd like to get one more deal and finish up here," Klemmer told the Herald in September.
"I don't want to move anywhere else. I could have stayed in Sydney [four years ago], but I moved my family up here because I thought it was a great opportunity and the club had a lot of potential.
"I love the club, I love the town.
"My family are settled up here, so why would we want to leave?"
In the same interview, Klemmer acknowledged the rumours that the Knights were keen to offload him: "I've been around for a long time now and usually where there's smoke, there's fire. I guess it's just part of the game. I don't know where it comes from, but it's not nice to hear."
Two months later, the Tigers announced they had signed Klemmer to a three-year contract, with an option for a fourth season. On the same day, the Knights announced they had signed Tigers playmaker Jackson Hastings for three years.
It is understood Klemmer secured a partial payout from the Knights to terminate the final year of his contract.
His clash on Sunday with Newcastle's Saifiti siblings, Daniel and Jacob, should make for compelling viewing.
Klemmer was the perfect mentor for the "Twin Towers" during his four years at the Knights.
Both have arguably superseded him by representing NSW Origin since Klemmer was cast aside by Blues coach Brad Fittler in 2019.
But his stats against the Titans on Sunday - 186 attacking metres and 34 tackles without a miss - would suggest he remains a force to be reckoned with.
