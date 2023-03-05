Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Seven-goal haul for Newcastle Olympic's Sophie McDonald in NPLW NNSW grand final replay against Warners Bay

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 5 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie McDonald was unstoppable on her way to seven goals in opening round action of NPLW NNSW on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Rising talent Sophie McDonald produced a seven-goal haul as Newcastle Olympic trounced Warners Bay 16-0 in the opening round of NPLW Northern NSW at John Street Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.