Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NPL NNSW: Tom Parkes strikes early to give Valentine winning start in 2023

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 5 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valentine celebrate with Tom Parkes, second from left, after his match-winning goal against Rosebud on Sunday at Adamstown Oval. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Recruit Tom Parkes made an immediate impact for Valentine, scoring in the third minute, before his side ground out an opening-round NPL men's Northern NSW away win over Adamstown on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.