NPL NNSW: Tom Parkes strikes early to give Valentine winning start in 2023

Recruit Tom Parkes made an immediate impact for Valentine, scoring in the third minute, before his side ground out an opening-round NPL men's Northern NSW away win over Adamstown on Sunday.
Parkes, who came to Phoenix from Lake Macquarie, finished from the left side of goal with a well-placed shot across keeper Nick Hartnett. Valentine skipper Harry Lane had found an unmarked Parkes with a chipped ball back into the mix from a cleared free kick.
The early goal proved the difference for Valentine, who finished a win outside the finals last year in seventh but have since lost leading goalscorer Ryan Clarke and former A-League players Nick Cowburn and Matt Thompson.
Player-coach Adam Hughes, who returned to the field after missing most of 2022 with injury, was relieved to get away with the win.
"It was a good finish from Tom, and a good start, and something that we needed early in the season," Hughes said. "We've still got a lot of players coming back from injury and stuff like that. It was a tough win but I think well deserved in the end.
"If we took one or two of the other good chances we had, it would have changed the game. But at 1-0, that made it difficult and the energy of their young boys meant they continued going and we just had to fight."
He said the goal-scoring combination were among his side's best players.
"I thought Tom had a very good performance and Harry did well for his first game back. He missed all pre-season through injury," he said.
Phoenix also unveiled Brazilian signing Rodrigo, who came off the bench.
On Saturday, Charlestown finished with eight players but held on for a 1-0 win over NPL debutants New Lambton at Alder Park.
Matt Johnson (51st minute) and Harry Frendo (84th) copped straight red cards for striking and a studs-up challenge respectively before Luke Callan was given a second booking in stoppage time. Rene Ferguson (65th) scored in between the straight reds with a header after Taylor Regan hit the crossbar.
Edgeworth downed Newcastle Olympic 2-0 with second-half goals at Darling Street Oval. Sascha Montefiore nodded on a Tom Curran free kick in the 58th minute before Joe Melmeth marked his return to the Eagles with a finish off a Pat Wheeler pass in the 71st.
In the other Saturday match, former Jaffas Matt Berrigan and Brock Beveridge scored doubles in Cooks Hill's 5-2 win over Lake Macquarie at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field.
On Friday night, Broadmeadow beat Weston 2-0 at Magic Park and the Jaffas-Maitland clash at Adamstown Oval was abandoned at 1-1 after 22 minutes because of a serious leg injury to Luke Remington.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
