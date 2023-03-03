Newcastle Herald
Lambton Jaffas' Luke Remington badly injured as NPL grand final rematch abandoned

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 3 2023
Luke Remington

The start of the NPL men's Northern NSW NPL season has been marred, and the grand final rematch abandoned, after a serious leg injury to Lambton Jaffas speedster Luke Remington on Friday night.

