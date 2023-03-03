Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List
In Depth

Putting passion into defence force: Q&A with Knights assistant Brian McDermott

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brian McDermott played 251 games for Bradford, coached Leeds to four Super League titles and before his near three-decade rugby league career, was in the UK's Royal Marines. The 52-year-old is now an assistant Knights coach, and spoke with Max McKinney ahead of the 2023 NRL season.  

MM: You became Adam O'Brien's senior assistant late last year, tell us about your first few months at the club?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.