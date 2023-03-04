Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets overpowered by clinical Melbourne City in A-League Women

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
March 4 2023
Newcastle's Lauren Allan, left, and City's Rhianna Pollicina vie for the ball at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets' defensive woes were again highlighted in a 4-0 loss to A-League Women's heavyweights Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon.

