The Newcastle Jets' defensive woes were again highlighted in a 4-0 loss to A-League Women's heavyweights Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon.
The damage was done with three late goals after the game had hung in the balance for 80 minutes.
Newcastle, coming off a demoralising 6-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Western United, showed plenty of intent from the whistle but could not capitalise on their possession.
Lauren Allan, Murphy Agnew and Ash Brodigan all got into good scoring positions for the hosts inside the first 15 minutes without reward.
Then Jets captain Cassidy Davis rattled the right goal post with a left-footed strike from just inside the 18-yard box in the 19th minute.
Those moments soon came back to haunt Newcastle, who found themselves 1-0 down after 25 minutes when Chilean Maria Jose Rojas struck at the back post.
Former Jets player of the year Rhianna Pollicina masterminded the goal, finding Holly McNamara lurking on the left edge of the 18-yard box before regathering the ball inside the area for a shot which hit the left post. Rojas was unmarked and on the spot to finish the rebound from close range.
City applied plenty more pressure but goalkeeper Georgina Worth produced several clutch saves to keep the Jets in the game at half-time.
It was an arm wrestle from there.
But City produced two goals in as many minutes - Pollicina curled a shot into the top left corner of the net in the 80th minute then Bryleeh Henry fired one into the bottom right corner in the 82nd - to put the game out of Newcastle's reach.
Hannah Wilkinson completed the rout with a stoppage time goal in the 93rd minute when she buried the rebound from Pollicina's initial long-range shot which had hit the crossbar.
The result elevated City to 28 points and second place, leapfrogging Sydney FC (27), who host Western United (33) on Sunday.
The Jets were left in second-last position on 10 points, only four ahead of cellar dwellers Wellington (six), who drew 1-1 with Brisbane (17) on Saturday.
Newcastle have now not scored in their past three outings and have leaked a whopping 45 goals in 15 matches.
Canberra drew level with fourth-placed Melbourne Victory, who have the bye, on 23 points after beating Adelaide (14) 4-2 on Saturday.
Newcastle now have a two-week break before travelling to Adelaide to play the Reds on March 17.
There were a number of changes to Newcastle's starting side.
Centre-backs Taren King and Emily Garnier both sat out through suspension.
Teigen Allen came into the starting side, partnering Leia Puxty in the centre of defence.
Chloe Walandouw was given her ALW starting debut, playing at right-back, and forward Ash Brodigan returned after serving a one-match suspension.
New signing Emily Roach dropped back to the bench.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
