Squad news: Goalkeeper Alison Logue is not playing in probably the biggest out for any team. But Ruby Jones steps back up to first grade after making her return from a serious head injury through reserve grade last year. They have lost forwards Lucy Kell (Maitland) and Jordan Evans plus midfielder Nadja Squires. The latter two are playing in different competitions. Fullback Alice Munro could be out due to work commitments and whether former national league championship-winner Rhali Dobson plays is also not yet known. Midfielders Gemma Harrison (baby) and Kobie Ferguson (injury) have returned and Magic have signed last year's NPLW leading scorer and player of the year Adriana Konjarski from Warners Bay.